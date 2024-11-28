A woman has filed a civil suit claiming right over a piece of land which is at the heart of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case against Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and others, adding a new twist to the controversy. Woman files suit claiming right over land linked to Muda case

In a suit filed before a Mysuru court, Jamuna, who goes by a single name, has claimed right over the 3.16-acre land, located at the Kesare village, which MUDA acquired from Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi BM. It is alleged that the said land was gifted to Parvathi by her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy, who had purchased it from one Devaraju. Jamuna is the niece of Devaraju.

Jamuna has alleged that the Kesare land was originally registered in her father Mylarayya’s name and accused her uncle Devaraju of deceitfully selling it without their consent.

“Our uncle Devaraju sold the land deceitfully. It originally belonged to our father, Mylarayya. He took our signatures under the guise of transferring the land to our name but later sold it,” Jamuna’s brother Manjunath Swami told reporters on Wednesday.

“We have approached the court seeking justice as we were promised that the land would be transferred to our name,” he added, expressing support to his sister and highlighting their demand for ownership and compensation for the alleged fraud.

The civil suit has added a new twist to the ongoing controversy over the MUDA land allotment case, which pertains to alleged allotment of 14 sites, estimated at ₹56 crore, to Siddaramaiah’s wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru as compensation for 3.16 acres of Parvathi’s land “acquired” by the authority.

On September 27, the Lokayukta police registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter, naming Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law, Devaraju and others, acting on a special court’s directive. The directive on September 24 came a day after the Karnataka high court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also launched a parallel probe into possible money laundering in the MUDA case.