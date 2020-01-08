e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / India News / Woman found dead in Jaipur,son missing

Woman found dead in Jaipur,son missing

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Jaipur East, Manoj Choudhary, said that the body was recovered from a first-floor flat and the throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 03:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
(Photo: Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

A 34-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar area on Tuesday evening, police said. Her 2-year-old son is missing, they added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Jaipur East, Manoj Choudhary, said that the body was recovered from a first-floor flat and the throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

Around 5.30pm, when the domestic help of the flat went inside the room to clean the floors, she saw the body of the woman identified as Shweta Tiwari lying on the bed and with blood oozing out from her throat.

“As soon as the help saw the body, she informed the relatives who later informed the police. The throat of the deceased was slit by a sharp-edged weapon. The bed sheet was drenched in blood,” said Choudhary. The police officer said the woman from Udaipur district got married to Rohit Tiwari in January 2011. Tiwari works in a public sector oil firm and the woman was a housewife, he added.

“We have called an FSL team to collect evidences. A team from Pratap Nagar police station immediately rushed to the spot. We have collected samples, checking CCTV footage and have launched an investigation to nab the accused,” Choudhary said.

tags
top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news