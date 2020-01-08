Woman found dead in Jaipur,son missing

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 03:20 IST

A 34-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar area on Tuesday evening, police said. Her 2-year-old son is missing, they added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Jaipur East, Manoj Choudhary, said that the body was recovered from a first-floor flat and the throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

Around 5.30pm, when the domestic help of the flat went inside the room to clean the floors, she saw the body of the woman identified as Shweta Tiwari lying on the bed and with blood oozing out from her throat.

“As soon as the help saw the body, she informed the relatives who later informed the police. The throat of the deceased was slit by a sharp-edged weapon. The bed sheet was drenched in blood,” said Choudhary. The police officer said the woman from Udaipur district got married to Rohit Tiwari in January 2011. Tiwari works in a public sector oil firm and the woman was a housewife, he added.

“We have called an FSL team to collect evidences. A team from Pratap Nagar police station immediately rushed to the spot. We have collected samples, checking CCTV footage and have launched an investigation to nab the accused,” Choudhary said.