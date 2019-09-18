Woman hacks tenant’s kin to death

india

Sep 18, 2019

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for hacking her tenant’s wife and daughter to death in the Mohkampura area here on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Suman and five-year-old Riya.

Suman’s husband Deva Nand, 30, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police constable, was not at home at the time of the crime.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city 2) Harpal Singh said,“As per our investigation, Kamlesh and Deva Nand had an illicit relationship and Suman had come to know about it.

“Kamlesh wanted to get rid of Suman so she killed her along with her daughter around 1 am. We have recovered the murder weapon which Kamlesh claimed was given to her by Deva Nand.”

Amritsar police commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said: “We have registered a case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kamlesh at the Mohkampura police station.”

“Deva Nand has been booked under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy). He is absconding and efforts are on to nab him,” he added.

Police said Kamlesh’s husband Tirath has also been arrested for helping her dispose of Suman’s body.

Deva Nand’s family had been living on the first floor of the house for the past four months.

Tirath confessed, “Around 4 am, I was woken up by my wife who told me she had killed Suman and Riya.”

Sep 18, 2019