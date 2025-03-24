Menu Explore
Woman, 23, injured after jumping from train in Hyderabad to escape rape bid

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2025 01:16 PM IST

The victim said that after two other female passengers de-boarded the train at Alwal railway station, an unknown man entered the ladies coach.

A 23-year-old reportedly woman jumped out from a moving train in Telangana's Hyderabad and suffered injuries while escaping from a man who was attempting to rape her in the coach.

A woman jumped out of a train in Telangana to escape a man trying to rape her (PTI)
A woman jumped out of a train in Telangana to escape a man trying to rape her (PTI)

The victim, in her statement to the government railway police said that the incident had taken place on the evening of March 22, when the woman was travelling alone in the ladies coach of the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) train from Medchal to Secunderabad railway station, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read: Grabbing breasts, snapping pyjama string not attempt to rape: Allahabad High Court

The woman, who is a private sector employee, had been travelling to Secunderabad from Medchal to fix her mobile phone display.

The victim said that after two other female passengers who were travelling in the ladies coach with her had de-boarded the train at Alwal railway station, an unknown man entered the coach.

Also Read: Malihabad rape bid, murder: Main accused killed in police encounter, brother arrested

The approximately 25-yer-old man, demanded sexual favours from her, which she denied. He then tried to force himself on her, causing her to jump out of the moving train.

Also Read: POCSO court sentences 60-year-old man 20 years in jail for raping six-year-old

The woman suffered injuries on her head, chin, right hand and waist, and is currently receiving treatment. She was noticed by passers-by on the station, who had helped escort her to a nearby state-run hospital.

The victim told the government railway police, that she would be able to identify the man who attempted to assault her if she saw him again.

A case was also filed based on the victim's complaint under the sections 75 (assault or criminal force used on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 131 (use of criminal force) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.


Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
