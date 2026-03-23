Woman injured in gunfire in Manipur’s Ukhrul; villagers rescued: Police

A 19-year-old woman was injured by gunfire between two armed groups in Ukhrul, Manipur on Monday while she was working in a paddy field, police said, adding that the gunfight erupted around 1pm and lasted till around 6.50pm. Security outside the residence of Henlianthang Thanglet, the chairman of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), in Churachandpur on Monday. (ANI)

Police said the incident took place in Mongkot Chepu village between two armed groups suspected to be Kuki-Zo village volunteers and Tangkhul Naga village volunteers.

A police officer at Litan told HT, “The gunfight reportedly occurred between village volunteers of the two communities. We also heard automatic assault rifles, but we cannot confirm who was using them. We sent the rescue team (BSF personnel) stationed at Litan police station. We have got no reports of casualties aside from the 19-year-old woman.”

Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul (a Kuki civil body) in a statement on Monday condemned the incident and called for the immediate rescue of villagers.

The statement alleged that Tangkhul armed volunteers attacked Mongkot Chepu residents. It alleged that the women were working in agricultural fields at the Lengthei Mol farming area, 500-600 metres away from the residential area when they came under indiscriminate and targeted gunfire.

Police said that the villagers were safely evacuated by security forces.

The Kuki body demanded immediate and decisive intervention from the government and security agencies to stop the ongoing firing without delay and ensure the safe rescue of all stranded villagers; secure the Ukhrul highway and surrounding areas to prevent civilian casualties, launch urgent and thorough combing operations in identified locations, including Shikibung, S.Laho, and Sinakeithel to disarm all armed elements responsible for such acts of terror.

In another incident, an enraged mob attacked the residence of the chairman of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in response to a meeting held between Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and KZC members.

Khemchand Singh and KZC members held a closed-door meeting in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday to discuss the reconciliation of peace in Manipur. However, some Kuki-Zo groups had refused to hold talks with the Manipur government until their demand for “separate administration” was fulfilled.

Later, tension escalated between some youths belonging to Kuki and Zomi after a Kuki youth reportedly entered a Zomi area. Tension lasted till late night and security forces fired tear gas shells to control the agitating mob. In retaliation, some agitators fired live rounds towards security forces, injuring an assistant sub-inspector of Rapid Action Forces. The injured RAF personnel was identified as Sonawane Sanjay. He was evacuated to a nearby health centre and later referred to Imphal for further treatment.

Officials said the situation in Churachandpur is under control, but security forces are still deployed at the residence of KZC chairman Henlianthang Thanglet.