Woman IPS officer in Manipur accuses Assam Rifles trooper of detaining, harassing her

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:04 IST

Manipur’s police chief has said the force is communicating with Assam Rifles authorities after one of the paramilitary’s troopers allegedly misbehaved with a woman India Police Service (IPS) officer and her team on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of a police dog squad function in Imphal on Monday, Director General of Police LM Khaute said, “The state police is communicating with the Assam Rifles. We’ll look into it.”

Sources said the IPS officer who is presently posted in Thoubal district, submitted a written complaint to the Officer in Charge of the Tengnoupal Police Station after she and her team were allegedly “detained” and “harassed” by a trooper of Assam Rifles on the Moreh-Imphal highway.

The incident happened at Khudengthabi check post manned by the Assam Rifles when the 2016 batch Manipur cadre IPS officer was returning after her duty with five escort personnel from Moreh, on the Myanmar border, 110 km south of Imphal.

In her complaint, the IPS officer alleged that an Assam Rifles trooper at Khudengthabi check post detained them and continued misbehaving and harassing them even after they showed their official identity cards.

The IPS officer has sought an investigation into the matter so that necessary action can be taken against the Assam Rifles trooper.

The Assam Rifles did not react till filing of the report.