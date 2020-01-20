e-paper
Jan 20, 2020-Monday
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Woman IPS officer in Manipur accuses Assam Rifles trooper of detaining, harassing her

The IPS officer submitted a written complaint against the Assam Rifles trooper to the Officer in Charge of the Tengnoupal Police Station.

Jan 20, 2020 23:04 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The IPS office was returning from the border town of Moreh when she and her team were allegedly detained and harassed by an Assam Rifles trooper at a check post.
Manipur’s police chief has said the force is communicating with Assam Rifles authorities after one of the paramilitary’s troopers allegedly misbehaved with a woman India Police Service (IPS) officer and her team on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of a police dog squad function in Imphal on Monday, Director General of Police LM Khaute said, “The state police is communicating with the Assam Rifles. We’ll look into it.”

Sources said the IPS officer who is presently posted in Thoubal district, submitted a written complaint to the Officer in Charge of the Tengnoupal Police Station after she and her team were allegedly “detained” and “harassed” by a trooper of Assam Rifles on the Moreh-Imphal highway.

The incident happened at Khudengthabi check post manned by the Assam Rifles when the 2016 batch Manipur cadre IPS officer was returning after her duty with five escort personnel from Moreh, on the Myanmar border, 110 km south of Imphal.

In her complaint, the IPS officer alleged that an Assam Rifles trooper at Khudengthabi check post detained them and continued misbehaving and harassing them even after they showed their official identity cards.

The IPS officer has sought an investigation into the matter so that necessary action can be taken against the Assam Rifles trooper.

The Assam Rifles did not react till filing of the report.

