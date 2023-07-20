Woman jumps into waterfall in Chhattisgarh after parents scold her for using mobile phone, rescued

A woman allegedly jumped from a height of 90 feet into the Chitrakote Waterfalls in Chhattisgarh after she was reprimanded by her parents for mobile phone usage, reported NDTV. A video purportedly capturing the incident live is being widely circulated on social media. In the clip, the woman is seen standing on the edge of the waterfall before taking the leap. (Screengrab/Twitter)

The incident happened in Bastar’s Chitrakoot Chowki area on Tuesday evening. The woman, identified as Saraswati Maurya, survived the plunge and emerged a few metres away. She was later reportedly rescued by a sailor.

In the clip, the woman is seen standing on the edge of the waterfall before taking the leap. Although she was urged by onlookers to not jump, the woman did not heed their advice.

Trigger warning: The following video contains disturbing visuals and may be traumatising for some audiences.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Also known as ‘mini Niagara’, it is located 38 km from Jagdalpur in Bastar on the river Indravati. Several accidents have occurred at the spot in the past as there are no appropriate safety measures installed. The waterfall is 300 metres wide during monsoon.

The woman, who lives nearby, was handed over to her family by the police after conducting an investigation.

Meanwhile, the forest department of Goa has banned the entry of people to waterfalls within wildlife sanctuaries after two people lost their lives in South Goa on Sunday. In an order issued on Tuesday evening, chief wildlife warden Umakant prohibited the entry of people inside “all wildlife sanctuaries and waterfalls until further orders” due to “continuous heavy rainfall in the state and high-water current rivers in forest areas”.

Following the footsteps of its neighbouring state, Karnataka has also taken precautionary measures and imposed a ban on tourists entering waterfall sites in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district. The move comes after Goa banned visitors from popular waterfall destinations, including Dudhsagar waterfalls.

