Woman killed by husband in fight over long working hours

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 12:27 IST

A 40-year-old woman, who worked as a domestic help, was killed by her husband during a fight over her long working hours in Pune early on Monday, police said.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police have arrested the 58-year-old man, who they said has confessed to his crime.

Hanumant Baburao Lokhande, a resident of Pimple Gurav area of Pimpri Chinchwad, told the police that his wife used to leave the house at around 7-8am in the morning and came home after 12 hours.

Hanumant Lokhande worked as a labourer in a nearby rubber factory, according to the police.

The two got into a fight on Monday morning and he attacked her with a sickle as the fight turned violent.

“Their son lives in a room above their house. The two were having a fight at around 4am and when he started hitting her. The son heard it and came down but the main door was locked from the inside,” said senior police inspector Dnyaneshwar Sable of Sangvi police station.

“After he heard the noise getting louder, he broke the glass window of the house and saw his father repeatedly attacking the woman,” Sable said.

The inspector said Hanumant opened the door only after Shaila was dead, he said based on the son’s statement.

“By then the son had placed a call to the police control room,” he added.

Shaila was Hanumant’s third wife and they had been married for 20 years, police said. His first wife died and the second left him, they added.

Police have seized the sickle used in the crime and sent the woman’s body to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital for an autopsy.

A case under Section 302 or murder of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Hanumant at the Sangvi police station.