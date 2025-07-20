Woman kills alcoholic husband to death in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

A woman allegedly killed her husband here by beating him with a heavy stick over his drinking habit, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the Padrauna area and the man has been identified as Lalchand (40), who was a habitual drinker.(File)

According to police the incident took place in the Padrauna area and the man has been identified as Lalchand (40), who was a habitual drinker.

A dispute broke out between him and his wife Kiran over his drinking when she hit Lalchand with a stick, due to which he died on the spot, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered, Station House Officer (SHO) Harshvardhan Singh.

He said the accused wife has been taken into custody and further investigations are underway.