Woman kills alcoholic husband to death in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

PTI |
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 01:04 am IST

A fight over Lalchand’s drinking led his wife, Kiran, to hit him with a stick, resulting in his instant death in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

A woman allegedly killed her husband here by beating him with a heavy stick over his drinking habit, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Padrauna area and the man has been identified as Lalchand (40), who was a habitual drinker.(File)
According to police the incident took place in the Padrauna area and the man has been identified as Lalchand (40), who was a habitual drinker.

A dispute broke out between him and his wife Kiran over his drinking when she hit Lalchand with a stick, due to which he died on the spot, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered, Station House Officer (SHO) Harshvardhan Singh.

He said the accused wife has been taken into custody and further investigations are underway.

