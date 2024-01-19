close_game
close_game
News / India News / Woman kills two children, attempts suicide thrice in Tamil Nadu: Police

Woman kills two children, attempts suicide thrice in Tamil Nadu: Police

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Jan 19, 2024 07:08 PM IST

Police said that a fight happened between the husband and wife after the former had asked her to boil water. When she didn’t pay heed, her husband asked her to leave

A 25-year-old woman killed her two children before attempting suicide thrice in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district. She survived and was booked on murder charges, police said.

Police Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district said the woman booked on murder charges. (HT Archives)
Police Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district said the woman booked on murder charges. (HT Archives)

On January 15, after a fight with her husband, the woman left her marital home with her children aged 3 and 2, and went to her grandmother’s house in the district. Her mother is working in Coimbatore and her father is no more, police said. “She wanted to die by suicide, so she jumped into a well along with her children,” a police officer said. “The children drowned but since the woman knew swimming, she survived. She then went to a nearby lake and jumped into it but she survived again. The third time, she climbed onto a high-tension electric wire and she fell down injured and unconscious.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The woman is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kallakurichi. She has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said. “First, we will be taking a government-appointed counsellor to the hospital to ascertain her state of mind,” said Samay Singh Meena, superintendent of police (SP), Kallakurichi. “We have to enquire if she was abused. Her husband will also be brought in to be questioned.”

The couple hail from a backward community in Thyagadurgam village in Kallakurichi, and are daily-wage workers.

Police said that a fight happened between the husband and wife after the former had asked her to boil water. When she didn’t pay heed, her husband asked her to leave.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On