Woman, lover get life term for murdering her husband

The district court in Gurugram on Saturday sentenced two persons, including a 32-year-old woman, to life imprisonment for murdering a 35-year-old man in Farukhnagar area in June 2015. The police said the woman, along with her lover, had murdered her partially blind husband after he discovered her extramarital affair.

Lalit Kumar (35), alias Bittu, a farmer and political worker in Mehchana village in Farukhnagar, was found murdered at his house in June 2015.

The police had arrested the deceased’s wife on the basis of her confession, technical surveillance and her friend’s confession. She had revealed during interrogation that she hatched the murder plan along with her paramour Parvinder Kumar after her husband found her messages on the mobile phone. Their plan was finalised after her husband received ₹1 crore from the government, when it acquired his ancestral land, the police said.

Parvinder had told the police that as per the plan, Vinita went to her sister’s place in Delhi with her children.In her absence, Parvinder killed Lalit. Both the accused were out on bail when the court pronounced the order on. “They were arrested after the court order and sent to jail,” said assistant commissioner of police Shamsher Singh.

