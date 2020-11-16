Woman’s body found in a lake 3 days after quarrel with husband

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 17:11 IST

The body of a 45-year-old housewife was found in a lake in Diva on Monday morning, three days after she left home following a fight. Police suspect she died by suicide.

The woman, Savita Shirsagar, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Diva had been missing since Friday when she left home after a fight with her husband.

Shirsagar did not leave behind a suicide note. Around 9 am, a few locals alerted the police about the body, which had floated to the top of the lake.

“The fire brigade officials reached the lake and pulled the body out. The body was bloated and it was handed over to police officials,” Santosh Kadam, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief, Thane Municipal Corporation said.

According to the police, the woman had a domestic fight with her unemployed husband, over his drinking habit. Her two daughters are married.

“The reason behind her suicide is not yet known except that she had a fight and had left home. No foul play is suspected. We have filed an accidental death report,” said MS Kad, senior inspector at Mumbra police station.

Police said even though she did not return home for three days, no missing person’s complaint was filed at the police station.

The police will record the statement of her husband and daughters to establish the trigger behind the suicide.