e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman’s body found in a lake 3 days after quarrel with husband

Woman’s body found in a lake 3 days after quarrel with husband

Shirsagar did not leave behind a suicide note. Around 9 am, a few locals alerted the police about the body, which had floated to the top of the lake.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 17:11 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustan Times, Thane
According to the police, the woman had a domestic fight with her unemployed husband, over his drinking habit. Her two daughters are married.
According to the police, the woman had a domestic fight with her unemployed husband, over his drinking habit. Her two daughters are married.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

The body of a 45-year-old housewife was found in a lake in Diva on Monday morning, three days after she left home following a fight. Police suspect she died by suicide.

The woman, Savita Shirsagar, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Diva had been missing since Friday when she left home after a fight with her husband.

Shirsagar did not leave behind a suicide note. Around 9 am, a few locals alerted the police about the body, which had floated to the top of the lake.

“The fire brigade officials reached the lake and pulled the body out. The body was bloated and it was handed over to police officials,” Santosh Kadam, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief, Thane Municipal Corporation said.

According to the police, the woman had a domestic fight with her unemployed husband, over his drinking habit. Her two daughters are married.

“The reason behind her suicide is not yet known except that she had a fight and had left home. No foul play is suspected. We have filed an accidental death report,” said MS Kad, senior inspector at Mumbra police station.

Police said even though she did not return home for three days, no missing person’s complaint was filed at the police station.

The police will record the statement of her husband and daughters to establish the trigger behind the suicide.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
Padikkal reveals most ‘challenging’ bowler he faced in IPL 2020
Padikkal reveals most ‘challenging’ bowler he faced in IPL 2020
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In