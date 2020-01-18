e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / India News / Woman’s body recovered from forest 18 days after going missing; husband held

Woman’s body recovered from forest 18 days after going missing; husband held

The decomposed body of Arati Singh was exhumed by police from a forest near Amburi village of Sambalpur district in the presence of her husband Kunal Singh, an autorickshaw driver.

india Updated: Jan 18, 2020 20:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The deceased girl’s family members later told the police that her husband had an affair with another woman.
The deceased girl’s family members later told the police that her husband had an affair with another woman.(Shutterstock file photo for representation)
         

More than two weeks after a 19-year-old woman went missing, the Odisha police on Saturday arrested her husband on charges of killing his wife and burying her body.

The decomposed body of Arati Singh was exhumed by police from a forest near Amburi village of Sambalpur district in the presence of her husband Kunal Singh, an autorickshaw driver.

Sambalpur additional superintendent of police said soon after Arati went missing from Bahalpada village in Sambalpur district on January 1, her husband had filed a missing persons’ complaint at Dhanupali Police station on January 3.

“When Kunal’s family members in Bihar did not receive the calls of Arati’s parents, they arrived in Sambalpur on January 7 but found the house locked. They lodged an FIR at Mahila Police Station against Kunal and his family members on January 7,” said the additional SP.

On January 8 and 9, the cops along with a scientific team visited the house after complaints of a foul smell emanating from the house was lodged by the father of the deceased. The cops had also found a bloodstain on a wall of the house.

Police said after Kunal was arrested, he confessed to murdering his wife following an argument on December 31 night.

Kunal and Arati were married for over a year and a half. Arati’s family members later told the police that Kunal had an affair with another woman. The father of the deceased alleged that Arati used to be tortured physically and mentally by her in-laws over dowry.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

tags
top news
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Shabana Azmi injured after car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Shabana Azmi injured after car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
Those opposing Savarkar should be put in Cellular jail for 2 days: Sanjay Raut
Those opposing Savarkar should be put in Cellular jail for 2 days: Sanjay Raut
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news