Woman’s decapitated, mutilated body found

india

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:25 IST

A 35-year-old woman’s headless body, chopped into pieces was found in a sack in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Monday, the police said.

Some passers-by spotted a sack near a graveyard in the Fatehullahpur locality and reported the matter to the police on Monday morning, said Prashant Kapil, the station house officer of Lisari gate police station.

“The initial examination of the body indicates that the crime could have been committed at least a day before and the chopped body was dumped at a secluded place near the graveyard. The killers disposed of the chopped head elsewhere to conceal the identity of the woman,” said Kapil. The body would be sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Meerut’s superintendent of police (city) A N Singh said it appeared that the woman was murdered inside a house by some persons who knew her and her beheaded body was dumped near a graveyard to conceal her identity. He said CCTV footage was being collected and examined to trace the perpetrators of the crime.

Prima facie it appears that somebody known to the woman has killed her and it (beheading) was done to hide the identity of the deceased. The body was stuffed in a sack, which was apparently being pulled by stray animals at the dump site,” Singh said. “An investigation is on and efforts are on to work out the case,” the officer said.

Police were trying to identify the woman through her clothes and efforts were underway to find out whether any woman had gone missing from the area, the SHO said. Legal proceedings are being carried out in the case, police said.