Woman studying at IIT-Kharagpur found dead in hostel amid 2022 murder probe

The body of a 21-year-old woman, a third year student, was found at one of the hostels of IIT Kharagpur on Monday, police said as it opened an investigation into the cause of death. The deceased came from Kerala and was pursuing a course in the bioscience and biotechnology department at the premier engineering institute (HT)

The deceased came from Kerala and was pursuing a course in the bioscience and biotechnology department at the premier engineering institute. A senior police officer said the body has been sent to Kharagpur sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem examination.

“Whether it is a case of suicide or something else is yet to be ascertained. We are awaiting the autopsy report,” the senior officer said, asking not to be named.

In a statement, IIT Kharagpur said the student was found hanging at the Sarojini Naidu-Indira Gandhi Hall (hostel) premises on Monday morning.

“Upon discovery of the incident, the campus security and medical teams were immediately alerted. District police authorities have been informed. Her family has also been informed immediately,” the statement said. “The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. The institute is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

The institute described the student as “academically gifted” and one who was known for “her intelligence, dedication, and promising future in the field of biosciences and biotechnology”.

The statement added: “She was currently pursuing a summer Internship under a professor in-charge, department of bioscience and biotechnology. The institute is devastated by this tragic event.”

The death comes days after a second autopsy report into the death of a 23-year-old student in the premier institute two years ago revealed he was murdered. Faizan Ahmed, a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur, was found dead in a room at Lala Lajpat Rai Hostel on October 14, 2022.

While initial reports suggested the student, who came from Tinsukia in Assam, died by suicide, a second autopsy confirmed stab and gunshot wounds on his neck, suggesting he was murdered. The second autopsy was conducted on the order of the Calcutta high court. The forensic expert’s report was recently submitted to the high court.