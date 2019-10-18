e-paper
Woman working in BHEL commits suicide, accuses senior, colleagues of ‘harassment’

The deceased’s body has been shifted to a local government hospital for the Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 07:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad (Telangana)
A 33-year-old woman employee working with a leading Public Sector Unit (PSU) has allegedly committed suicide over “mental harassment” by her senior and colleagues, police said.

According to Miyapur Police, deceased Neha was working in the accounts section in Bharath Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) and had committed suicide by hanging herself in her residence on Thursday.

Police have recovered a suicide note in which the deceased has stated about the alleged harassment.

“Neha has stated in the suicide note that she took extreme step after she was fed with harassment by one of her senior official and six other colleagues”, officials said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 07:39 IST

India News