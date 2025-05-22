Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Woman’s body found in suitcase near railway tracks in Bengaluru

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
May 22, 2025 03:27 AM IST

The mutilated body of an unidentified 18-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a blue suitcase near the old Chandapura railway bridge on Wednesday.

The mutilated body of an unidentified 18-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a blue suitcase near the old Chandapura railway bridge on Wednesday, police said.

The suitcase, which appeared to have been discarded recently, was first spotted by locals at around 10am, who alerted the police upon noticing the suspicious item lying abandoned near the tracks. Officers from Bengaluru Rural district rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the woman may have been murdered elsewhere, with police suspecting that the suitcase was thrown off a moving train. Investigators believe the killer might have used the rail route to dispose of the body, hoping to avoid detection.

“There were no documents or personal belongings found with the body,” Bengaluru Rural superintendent of police CK Baba told HT. “It appears that the woman was murdered at a different location, and her body was then transported in the suitcase and dumped from a train. We are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby railway stations to trace the individual who may have carried the suitcase.”

The police said the body appears to be that of a woman but her identity remains unknown. The absence of any identifying items has made it difficult for authorities to determine who she is or where she might be from.

Officers have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder. The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death and gather further forensic evidence.

While the case would typically fall under the jurisdiction of the Railway Police, local police are leading the probe as the suitcase was recovered within their limits. Police have issued an appeal to the public for any information that may help identify the victim or lead to the person who transported and dumped the suitcase.

