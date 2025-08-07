Women found dead in Delhi's Ranhola, estranged husband prime suspect

A 50-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Delhi's Ranhola area in the early hours of Wednesday. Police have identified her estranged husband, Parmod Jha (60), as the prime suspect in the case. The Delhi Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused.(Representational Photo/HT)

The police have identified the deceased as Kiran Jha.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call reporting the murder was received around 4:09 am. The deceased, who worked as a caretaker for patients, had been living with her daughter-in-law Kamal Jha, granddaughter, and son Durgesh Jha.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused, Parmod Jha, had arrived in Delhi on August 1 after nearly a decade, having been away in his native village, Chidiabad in Jamalpur city, Munger district, Bihar. Police said Kiran and Parmod had been living separately for the past ten years.

Durgesh, the couple's son, currently works with a Micro Finance Company in Darbhanga, Bihar. During inquiry, Kamal, the daughter-in-law of the deceased, informed police that the accused had not been in contact with the family for years and was unemployed.

CCTV footage from the Delhi government's camera installed outside the residence reportedly captured the accused leaving the premises at approximately 12:50 am, hours before the murder was discovered.

Crime and forensic teams were promptly dispatched to the scene. The crime scene has been secured, and the weapon of offence has been recovered from the room where the incident occurred.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused and have deployed teams to major railway stations and bus terminals across the city.