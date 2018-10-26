Women inmates in Himachal jails can meet husbands on Karva Chauth

In a first of its kind, the prison department in Himachal Pradesh has allowed women inmates in different jails across the state to meet their husbands on Karva Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is a tradition according to which married women or those who are of marriageable age pray for the safety and long life of their husbands, fiances or preferred husbands.

“The women inmates will be served special food on Karva Chauth after they break their day-long fast,” Somesh Goyal, director general of police, prisons and correctional services said.

“They can also talk to their husbands through video conference,” he said.

This is for the first time that the prison department has allowed the inmates to meet their husbands on the ocassion.

There are 17 prisons of different categories in the state including two central jails, ten district jails, one open air jail, one Borstal jail for youngsters and three sub-jails. Out of 2,400 prisoners in these jails, 99 are women.

“Jail authorities have been directed that women inmates who are fasting on the ocassion will be allowed to move out of the barracks to witness the moon while breaking their fast in the evening,” Goyal said.

Welfare programmes for inmates

The state’s prison department is also organising a welfare programme “Har haath ko kaam” for the prisoners. At present, there are 15 women inmates in the Central Jail at Kanda. The prison department has also set up separate assembly lines for women to stitch clothes. Two prisoners at the jail run a famous book cafe on the ridge in Shimla.

Male prisoners in the Bilaspur jail are already working at different business centres in the town, while women inmates remain confined to their prison cells. However, the prison department has now made a proposal allowing women to move out from their barracks to work.

Special offers for couples

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) is offering a special package for couples on Karwa Chauth. Couples staying at any of the HPTDC hotels for two nights will be provided a free stay for the third night.

“HPTDC hotels will provide free of cost food to guests on Karva Chauth. We will also make arrangements for accessories and cosmetics required by the guests,” Kumud Singh, managing director, HPTDC said.

