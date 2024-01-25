Women pilots to indigenous equipment: What's new at Republic Day parade 2024?

India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on Friday. At the Republic Day parade 2024 in New Delhi, France's President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest. People are excited to see what new things will be showcased during the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The annual Republic Day parade will be held at Kartavya Path. A contingent of Women Army Medical Corps take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi (ANI)

The parade will begin at 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. This year the parade will be women-centric, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main themes.

In an interaction with news agency ANI, Delhi Area GOC, Lt General Bhavnish Kumar revealed that new generation equipment and indigenized equipment will be showcased during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

"So this parade is very special this year. The themes which have been selected are 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat- Loktantra Ki Matraka'. You would get a glimpse of these themes in this parade in which you would see the thriving and evolving landscape of various facets of our national strength. The military component, the tri-service component, you would see the marching contingents of Army, Navy and Air Force," said Kumar.

"You would also see the mighty equipment of the army and also the area assets which you would witness as part of the fly past. In the format of the tableaus of the Air Force, Navy and the veterans, as well as the Defense Research and Development Organization, you would see the indigenized equipment which is being showcased...," he added.

Lt General Kumar also shared that some of the aircraft at the parade will be flown by women pilots. He gave details about the air power that would be at display during the parade.

"Some of the aircraft would also be flown by the women pilots as you talk during the parade. So we are showcasing, if I tell you, in the format of the tri-service, you are going to see the air power which our nation has. That will be in the format of the fly past, you would get to see the air fleet, the fighter air fleet, including the indigenous components like the Tejas aircraft, the Rudra helicopter and the Prachand helicopter. In the army, components are coming in form of the equipment, new generation equipment and new technology which has been adopted," shared Kumar.

"The Nag Antitank Missile system and the 15-meter short-span bridge Sarvatra as also medium-range surface-to-air missiles and the weapon locating radar of RT, that is Swathi. These are all indigenously built equipment. And then a whole lot of infantry new generation vehicles which would facilitate our operations in various terrains, be it northern borders or the western borders like quick reaction vehicles, heavy or medium, then an all-terrain vehicle, vehicle-mounted infantry motor system...," he highlighted.