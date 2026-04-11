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Women voters outnumber men in turnout across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry elections: ECI

The higher overall turnout across three regions was also driven by electoral roll revisions, intensive in Kerala and Puducherry, and a special revision in Assam

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 09:03 am IST
By Harsh Yadav
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Female turnout exceeded male participation in all three regions that went to the polls on April 9 — Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry — according to gender-wise data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday.

Women voters outnumber men in elections across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. (Representational pic/@CEOBiharX)(HT_PRINT)

This was also the case in 2021, the last time all three regions saw assembly elections.

Puducherry recorded the highest female turnout at 91.40%, followed by Assam at 86.50%, and Kerala at 81.19%. In each of these regions, women voted in higher proportions than men.

In Puducherry, female turnout stood at 91.40% compared to 88.13% among men. The Union Territory’s overall turnout was 89.87%, the highest since 2011. Female turnout was 86.29% in 2011, 85.44% in 2016, and 82.20% in 2021. Male turnout was lower than female participation in each of these elections.

Also Read | Assembly Elections: Assam, Puducherry log record turnout; Kerala sees highest in decades amid single-phase polls

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Women voters outnumber men in turnout across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry elections: ECI
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