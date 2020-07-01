e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Won’t allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects’: Gadkari

‘Won’t allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects’: Gadkari

Gadakri also said the government will ensure that Chinese investors are not entertained in various sectors like Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
File photo: Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Gadakri also said the government will ensure that Chinese investors are not entertained in various sectors like Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“We will not give permission to joint ventures that have Chinese partners for road construction. We have taken a firm stand that if they (Chinese companies) come via joint venture in our country, we will not allow it,” Gadkari told news agency PTI.

The minister also said that a policy will be out soon banning Chinese firms and relaxing norms for Indian companies to expand their eligibility criteria for participation in highway projects.

Also read: ‘Let’s stop foreign dependency’: Union minister on China-linked apps ban

The minister said while foreign investment and joint ventures in MSMEs will be encouraged, the Chinese shall not be entertained. He described the move as a step toward achieving PM Modi’s vision of a “self-reliant India” or Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In the backdrop of the ongoing border standoff with China, India on Monday banned 59 apps, mostly Chinese, citing threats to national security.

Also read: TikTok influencers turn to other platforms after app ban

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday also hailed the government’s move to ban Chinese mobile apps and described it as an opportunity for Indians to come up with apps of their own and put an end to dependence on other nations for technology-related tools.

“In the wake of the ban which we have imposed...I think it is a great opportunity. Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? Let the dependence on foreign apps, with their own agenda for a variety of reasons, stop,” Prasad said.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
6 dead, 16 injured in boiler explosion at NLC power plant in Tamil Nadu
6 dead, 16 injured in boiler explosion at NLC power plant in Tamil Nadu
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Watch: Taapsee Pannu on lockdown, Bollywood nepotism row and more 
Watch: Taapsee Pannu on lockdown, Bollywood nepotism row and more 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In