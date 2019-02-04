‘Won’t take back Chandrababu Naidu in NDA’: Amit Shah slams Andhra CM on his turf

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will not welcome Chandrababu Naidu back into its fold after the 2019 election results come out. This was the refrain of BJP president Amit Shah who was addressing a gathering of booth workers at Vizianagaram, in Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu as the “U-turn” chief minister, Amit Shah recounted the Telugu Desam Party chief’s political career.

Amit Shah said that Naidu had begun his career with the Congress when it was in power. But when the Congress lost, he joined NT Ramarao’s TDP. “But at the opportune moment, he stabbed NTR in the back and stole his party. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister, Naidu joined the NDA, but left it soon after the NDA government fell in 2004,” Shah said.

Naidu spent nearly 10 years without being part of any major political organisation, Shah said. “But when he realised that he couldn’t come to power without Narendra Modi, he joined the NDA, which he had once opposed,” Shah said.

“Just before the Telangana elections, he left the NDA and joined the Congress, which had once insulted the Telugu people,” Shah said.

But, Naidu did not stay on with the Congress for very long, he said. “When he lost in Telangana, he left the Congress and joined the Mahagathbandhan,” Shah said.

Shah went on to say that as soon as the counting for the upcoming elections ends, he will again try and return to the BJP fold. “But this time, all doors to the NDA are closed for Naidu. We will not take him back,” Shah said.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 14:05 IST