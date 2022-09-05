Won’t contest elections in future, says Tamil Nadu Congress leader Elangovan

Congress leader from Tamil Nadu E V K S Elangovan has stated that he would not be contesting any elections in future.

Addressing a meeting in Erode on Saturday night in which he appealed to volunteers to participate in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ announced by the Congress and set to begin from Kanyakumari on September 7, Elangovan said he would hereafter not contest the assembly and parliamentary elections.

“I have contested five times in the general elections from Erode and Theni districts. I came out successfully twice (one time as MLA from Sathyamangalam and another period as MP from Gobichettipalayam, Erode district) and defeated thrice. Hereafter, I could not ask for a seat and contest any election,” the former Union minister said.

The former TNCC chief said he would keep working for the development of the Congress in Tamil Nadu.

Elangovan is the son of prominent politician late E V K Sampath. He is the grandson of rationalist ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy’s brother Krishnaswamy.

Elangovan’s son E Thirumahan Everaa, who was elected as MLA from Erode East constituency in the 2021 assembly elections, presided over the meeting.

TNCC president K S Alagiri, former TNCC presidents K V Thangabalu and Su Thirunavukkarasar among others took part in the meeting.