'Won't say no but': Ashok Gehlot on Congress election; For Sachin Pilot ‘one thing is sure’

The race for the top Congress position heats up with both Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor taking significant moves before the nomination begins on September 23. Sachin Pilot who may get a role in Rajasthan if Ashok Gehlot has to vacate the chief minister's post has already joined Rahul Gandhi in Kerala on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said he does not know what is happening in Rajasthan but the party systems in place for dealing with such a situation. Also Read: On what if Ashok Gehlot contests in Congress election, Jairam Ramesh says...

Gehlot who is scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi today said he won't say no if the people in the party think he is needed in the role of the party president or in the role of the chief minister. "If people in the party think I am needed in the role of party president or CM, then I won't say no....I will again request Rahul Gandhi (to become Cong president). If he conducts Bharat Jodo Yatra as party president, then it will create an aura for the party," he said to news agency ANI. Also Read | What's Gehlot's next move now ahead of Congress election? Meet Sonia Gandhi; persuade Rahul | 10 points

In his statement on Wednesday, Gehlot clarified that he will abide by what the party wants him to do, also without denying that he is a possible candidate for the presidential election. On his possible contest with Shashi Tharoor, Gehlot said there should be a contest as it is good for internal democracy.

Sachin Pilot who had a face-off with Gehlot said the majority of the states, including Rajasthan, have demanded that Rahul Gandhi should be the Congress president. "Whether he will contest or not is his decision, but one thing is for sure, the party will get a new President on October 17th, when the voting takes place," Sachin Pilot said.

Gehlot on Tuesday held a late-night meeting with his MLAs where he reportedly told them that they will be called to Delhi if he files the nomination.

As he reached Delhi on Wednesday, he said, “The party and high command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me by the party.”

"I am very fortunate that I have got love and affection of Congressmen and women across the country and they have faith in me. Therefore, if they ask me to fill the form (nomination), I will not be able to refuse...Will speak with friends. I was given the responsibility of being Rajasthan chief minister, I am fulfilling that responsibility as a CM and will continue to do so," Gehlot said.

‘Can remain minister and contest polls’

On whether he would keep the post of CM if he takes up the post of party president, Gehlot said it is possible to do both. If a minister in a state stands for Congress president election, that person can stay a minister and also contest polls."Time will tell whether I remain (CM) or not. I would like to stay where the party benefits from me, I will not back down," Gehlot said.

