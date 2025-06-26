'Won't spare anyone': Punjab CM Mann on Majithia's arrest in 'drug money' laundering case

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reacted to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia's arrest, saying his government will not spare anyone involved in the drug trade. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks to the media in New Delhi.(File photo/ANI)

Without naming Majithia, the chief minister said he will not show any mercy in the matter of drugs no matter how politically strong or influential a person may be.

Mann's reaction comes a day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for allegedly laundering more than ₹540 crore of "drug money".

The senior SAD leader was sent to a seven-day vigilance remand on Thursday.

Mann, while addressing reporters in Chandigarh, said his government has been running an anti-drugs drive campaign in the state, which has now turned into a public movement, news agency PTI reported.

He also took on opposition parties for condemning the vigilance action against Majithia.

"No matter how politically strong or influential one may be, I will not have mercy in the matter of drugs. I am accountable to Punjabis and I am indebted to them," Bhagwant Mann said.

Referring to the case, Mann said that the vigilance department followed due procedure and made a proper case.

"Those who have so far been sent to jail in connection with drugs, 80-90 per cent of them could not secure bail", the CM said.

Mann also warned those who are on the wrong side of the law and 'have the misconception' that they cannot be caught, saying action will also be taken against them.

Reacting to the opposition parties condemning the action against Majithia, he said these are the same leaders who used to question the government for not taking action against big smugglers.

"It shows that it is the AAP versus all. Those responsible for destroying (the future of) youngsters will face the strictest punishment. Be it anyone. Even if they want to harm me," Mann said.

What are the charges against Majithia?

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia alleging that the former minister was involved in laundering more than ₹540 crore of "drug money".

Majithia's arrest came after a raid was conducted at his Amritsar residence on Wednesday. He has been booked in a disproportionate assets case.

The preliminary investigations have revealed that more than ₹540 crore of "drug money" has been laundered through several ways and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia, the authorities said.

Majithia, the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, is already facing a probe in a 2021 drugs case.