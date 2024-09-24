‘Won't tolerate’: Odisha announces task force to probe child pornography cases

The Odisha government said it will form a dedicated task force to investigate and prosecute cases of child pornography. Odisha chief minster Mohan Charan Majhi (Twitter Photo)(HT_PRINT)

In a statement, the government on Monday said it will implement the Supreme Court ruling, which states that watching and downloading child pornography can be an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The state reaffirms its commitment to upholding stringent legal frameworks aimed at eliminating child sexual exploitation in all forms, it said.

"The state will enhance coordination with law enforcement agencies to effectively combat the dissemination and consumption of child pornography. This includes the establishment of dedicated task forces to investigate and prosecute such crimes," it said.

"The landmark decision sends a powerful message that the state will not tolerate any form of child sexual exploitation. It reinforces the responsibility of each citizen to protect our children, ensuring their safety and well-being," it added.

In line with the Supreme Court's recommendations, the state will invest in comprehensive support services for victims of child abuse, providing them with the care and resources they need for recovery, the statement said.

The government appealed to the people to report any suspicious activity to protect vulnerable children.

In a path-breaking judgment, the Supreme Court held mere possession of any child pornographic material will constitute offences under the POCSO and the IT laws even if they are not disseminated further.