‘Word secular was not…’: Swami Avimukteshwaranand amid row over RSS leader's Constitution remark

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj on Thursday made a significant statement regarding the word ‘secular’ in the Indian Constitution. Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda adresses a press conference, in Varanasi.(PTI file)

The Shankaracharya said the word was not originally a part of the Indian Constitution but was added later. According to him, the term does not align with the fundamental nature of the Constitution, which is why it often becomes a topic of discussion.

“The word secular was not there in the Constitution originally, it was added later. That is why it does not align with the nature of the Indian Constitution, and this issue is repeatedly raised," Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati told news agency ANI.

According to him, 'dharma' means to think about right and wrong and to adopt the right and to reject the wrong. "To become secular means that we have nothing to do with right or wrong. This cannot happen in anyone's life. So this word is also not right," the Shankaracharya said.

The statement comes in the wake of a much-discussed comment by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh second-in-command Dattatreya Hosabale advocating that the words "secular" and "socialist" in the Preamble of the Constitution be reviewed.

He said the words were added during the Emergency and were not part of the original text drafted by BR Ambedkar.

Congress leaders have slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS over Dattatreya's comment while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have spoken in support of his demand.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioning if the organisation “truly accepts the Indian Constitution”.

In a letter addressed to the RSS Sarsanghchalak Bhagwat, the CPI MP said it is time the RSS stop inflaming these debates for the sake of polarisation. He also said the terms were not “arbitrary insertions” but “foundational ideals”.

The Communist Party of India leader said in a diverse country like India, secularism ensures unity in diversity, while socialism promises justice and dignity to each of our citizens.