Worker killed in blast at chemical reactor in Andra Padesh’s Anakapalle

Hyderabad: One worker was killed and two others sustained injuries following a reactor explosion at a chemical factory on Wednesday morning in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district, police said. (Twitter/video screengrab)

The incident took place at Vasant Chemicals which manufactures speciality chemicals used as intermediaries in the pharmaceutical industry at around 9am, said police. The factory is located in the special economic zone of Atchutapuram of Rambilli block.

“The deceased has been identified as Pradip Rout (44), a worker from Odisha,” Atchutapuram inspector of police, Ch Narsing Rao, said.

According to the inspector, the explosion took place when the workers were involved in the manufacturing of chemicals which led to a fire, causing grievous injuries to one worker at the spot, while others managed to run away.

The workers alerted the management, which alerted the police and the fire brigade. The police rushed to the spot along with a fire tender and took up the rescue operations. The fire was extinguished before it spread to other parts of the factory, the inspector said.

“The injured were taken to the Anakapalli government hospital where he succumbed. The others are out of danger,” Rao said, adding that the exact cause of the explosion of the reactor was yet to be ascertained.

State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha called up Anakapalli district collector Vijay Krishnan and enquired about the reactor explosion in the chemical factory. She directed that the injured get better treatment.

The minister also asked the officials concerned to speed up relief measures at the site.

In June 2023, six persons died in a massive explosion of a reactor at Sahiti Pharma, a pharmaceutical industry in the same Atchutapuram SEZ, when the workers were evacuating chemicals from it.