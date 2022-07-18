Worker sacked for photos of Modi, Yogi in garbage cart

Mathura Nagar Nigam on Sunday terminated the contract of a safai karamchari (cleanliness worker) after he was found carrying photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart, officials said.

According to a video, which has since gone viral on social media, the incident occurred on Saturday when a traveller from Rajasthan stopped the worker on the road and inquired about the photos in his cart.

On being asked, the worker, identified as Bobby, said that he was merely carrying what he found in the garbage from a spot near Subhash Intermediate College near Nagar Nigam in Mathura and was unaware of the photos of the prime minister and chief minister being in it, according to the video.

“We came to know through media that photos of prime minister and chief minister were being carried in hand driven garbage vehicle by safai karamchari named Bobby. This garbage was lifted from a location near Intermediate College and mistakenly there were photos of PM and CM,” said Satyendra Tiwari, the additional commissioner for Mathura Nagar Nigam.

“Bobby came to know about this when told by the locals and he removed those photos immediately. However, the safai karamchari seems to be guilty of carelessness and thus his services, on contract, are being terminated,” added Tiwari.

“Nagar Nigam Mathura condemns this incident and has taken action against the worker,” he said.