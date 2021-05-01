Working to provide 40k o2 generators to India: china

Chinese companies are working round the clock to meet the demand of 40,000 oxygen generators from India which is facing a shortage of the live-saving gas amid the Covid-19 pandemic, ambassador Sun Weidong has said, adding that several organisations are using private channels to extend help to the neighbouring country.

“As far as I know, Chinese companies have been accelerating production of at least 40,000 oxygen generators – orders placed by the Indian side, and they are working round the clock to deliver them as soon as possible. Many Chinese firms and private organisations are also using their own channels to provide various [forms of] help to India,” the Chinese ambassador to India told state-run tabloid Global Times in an interview.

In April, China supplied more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, over 21 million masks and around 3,800 tons of medicines to India, Sun said, citing the statistics of the General Administration of Customs of China.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed serious concerns over the pandemic situation in India and offered to help fight the outbreak, in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“China is willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India, and provide support and help to the country,” official news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying. “I am very concerned about the recent outbreak of new coronary pneumonia in India and would like to express sincere condolences to the Indian government and people on behalf of the Chinese government and Chinese people, and on my own behalf,” Xi added in the message.

Following this, Chinese official media announced that state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation with external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, expressing China’s concerns over the second wave in India that pushed daily cases past the 400,000 mark on Thursday.

Wang said China will continue to encourage and support Chinese enterprises to speed up production and provide anti-epidemic materials to India as per requirements. Besides this, it will also facilitate customs clearance and transportation of anti-epidemic materials purchased by the Indian side.

“Third, we will organise video exchanges between health and epidemic prevention experts of the two countries to share experience and effective measures in fighting the epidemic,” Wang said.

The Chinese minister reiterated the country’s support to India’s efforts and said it will ensure that all required materials “flow to Indian entities without any delay”.

Chinese companies will be supported to deliver the materials, and airports, customs and airlines will be instructed to smoothly facilitate the movement of goods, he said.

Appreciating Xi’s message of condolence to Modi, Jaishankar thanked the Chinese side for showing goodwill and unity, and for providing strong support to the Indian side in purchasing anti-epidemic supplies.

Jaishankar said Indian entities were commercially procuring products and raw materials required for the Covid-19 response from suppliers in China. He added that “this process would be facilitated if various transport corridors and cargo flights remained open and the necessary logistics support [was] ensured expeditiously,” according to a statement from the external affairs ministry.