Thursday, May 08, 2025
World Bank chief Ajay Banga to visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday

PTI |
May 08, 2025 07:23 PM IST

World Bank President Ajay Banga scheduled to participate in a series of meetings and programmes at Hotel Taj.

World Bank President Ajay Banga will visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday to witness the remarkable transformation of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Thursday.

World Bank President Ajay Banga will travel from Delhi to Lucknow in the morning.(REUTERS)
"His visit reflects the increasing global interest in Uttar Pradesh's rapid development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the state moves steadily toward its ambitious goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy," it said in a statement.

During his one-day tour, the World Bank chief will travel from Delhi to Lucknow in the morning. He is scheduled to participate in a series of meetings and programmes at Hotel Taj, including a roundtable discussion with stakeholders in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, the statement said.

Later, he will meet the chief minister at his residence for a discussion and dinner, it added.

Following the engagements in Lucknow, the World Bank president will visit the Take-Home Ration (THR) plant in Chinhat Block, where he will review the plant's operations and learn about initiatives aimed at improving nutrition. From there, he will proceed to Rajouli in Barabanki, where he will tour a beekeeping centre and interact with women self-help groups.

Banga will conclude his visit with a programme at Hotel Taj before departing back to Delhi, according to the statement.

India News
