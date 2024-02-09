 Police receive hoax call about terrorist attack on Hotel Taj | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Mumbai

Police receive hoax call about terrorist attack on Hotel Taj

ByVinay Dalvi
Feb 10, 2024 06:28 AM IST

A hoax call regarding armed Pakistani nationals entering Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai was found to be unsubstantiated after a thorough search by police and security personnel. The Mumbai police are now working to trace and identify the caller.

Mumbai: The Mumbai police control room on Thursday received a hoax call on Thursday related to ten to eleven armed Pakistani nationals entering Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba. Considering the seriousness of the call, officers from the Colaba police, alongside security personnel at the hotel, conducted a thorough search, finding no evidence to substantiate the threat. The call was then declared a hoax.

“After the call was received, the information was passed to the Colaba police station in whose jurisdiction the hotel falls. The local police with their detection branch, Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC), and beat marshals contacted the security chief of the hotel and with the help of the security staff checked the premises. We didn’t find anything suspicious,” said a police officer.

The Mumbai police, aided by a technical team, are working to trace and identify the caller. “We are trying to find from where the call came and who the caller is and what was his motive behind the same,” said the police officer.

