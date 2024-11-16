HTLS 2024: World ‘blowing past’ 1.5°C climate target, warns John Kerry

NEW DELHI: The world is already exceeding the crucial 1.5°C warming threshold, former US special envoy for climate John Kerry warned, urging countries engaged in the ongoing global climate conference, COP29, to work hard to find a solution, especially the 23 nations and region most responsible for emissions. Former US secretary of state John Kerry has in recent years traversed the globe as outgoing US President Joe Biden’s special climate envoy (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In a wide-ranging discussion with former Indian Ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna at the 22nd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kerry highlighted alarming climate indicators including accelerated polar ice melt, rise in sea levels, increasingly intense storms, and changes in ocean chemistry due to higher acidity levels.

He emphasised that just 23 countries — primarily developed and near-developed nations — are responsible for the bulk of global emissions. “China’s number one with 30% of all emissions, United States is number two, India’s number three, followed by Europe, Russia, Brazil, Indonesia,” he told Sarna.

The former US secretary of state has in recent years traversed the globe as outgoing US President Joe Biden’s special climate envoy, having helped craft the Paris Agreement and led numerous international climate negotiations.

While recent climate summits in Glasgow, Sharm El-Sheikh and Dubai helped reduce projected warming from 3.7°C to potentially 1.7°C if all commitments are met, Kerry noted countries are falling short on implementation.

“We need India and we need China and we need Russia and the United States and Europe and some other key countries must come together to deal with this issue,” Kerry said, specifically acknowledging India’s complex challenges in managing the development for 1.4 billion people.

Despite the grave situation, Kerry expressed optimism about available solutions. “President Kennedy said that the problems of the world are mostly caused by human choices, and therefore they can be solved. I believe in that,” he said.