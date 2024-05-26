India will focus on showcasing on how digital tools and services have brought on a health transformation in the country at the upcoming 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 27 to June 1, according to government officials. World health assembly 2024: India to showcase its digital health schemes

The five-member Indian delegation, led by Union health secretary Apurva Chandra, will highlight initiatives such as the Co-WIN program, which was instrumental in vaccinating a vast segment of India’s population against Covid-19 in a short span of time.

“Initiatives under digital health are India’s strength, and there are several programs functioning under it,” said a senior central government official who requested anonymity. “India has also been open to sharing the Co-WIN platform with other countries.”

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) that aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It is meant to bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of health care ecosystem through digital highways.

India will chair Committee A, which will discuss topics such as universal health coverage, public health emergency preparedness and response, antimicrobial resistance, climate change, and sustainable financing for the World Health Organization (WHO).

On May 29, India will collaborate with Norway, UNICEF, UNFPA, and PMNCH to organise a side event titled “Invest in What Matters: Making the case for Women’s, Children’s & Adolescent Health and Well-being.” The event aims to advocate for sustainable investment in maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health and well-being, said the person cited above.

India is also leading and supporting the Regional One Voice for the South East Asia region, focusing on well-being, health promotion, social determinants of health, maternal, infant, and young child nutrition, and economics and health for all, the person added.

The plenary session, attended by health ministers and heads of delegation from 194 member countries, will open the Health Assembly. The main agenda includes a report from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on various activities and the adoption of executive board resolutions.

The assembly will also focus on the outcome of pandemic agreement negotiations that have been ongoing for nearly two years. India has emphasised the need to safeguard the interests of concerned countries while building consensus.

“India has always been open to the idea of benefit sharing, as seen during the Covid-19 pandemic when it exported a significant volume of vaccines to several needy countries,” the government official said.

In a statement issued Friday, the WHO announced that extended negotiations among countries have ended, and the draft will be submitted to the assembly. Director-General Ghebreyesus noted significant progress in the negotiations.