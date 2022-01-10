World Hindi Day today: History, objective, famous quotes

January 10 is celebrated as World Hindi Day every year to spread awareness about Hindi as an international language across the world. The day is especially observed by Indian embassies abroad.

History:

In the year 1975, the first-ever World Hindi Conference took place in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on January 10. The conference was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and saw participation from a total of 30 countries.

And in 2006, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh declared that January 10 will be observed as World Hindi Day every year. This was also the first time that the ministry of external affairs started celebrating the day abroad.

Objective:

Besides spreading awareness about Hindi as an international language, the World Hindi Da also emphasises creating a passion for the language. Hindi is the fourth most spoken language globally after English, Spanish and Mandarin. In India, it is one of the two official languages along with English.

How different is World Hindi Day from the National Hindi Diwas?

Often people confuse World Hindi Day with the National Hindi Diwas. The National Hindi Diwas, which is celebrated on September 14 every year, commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949.

Famous quotes

“A nation is dumb without national language": Mahatma Gandhi

“Hindi is the soul of Indian culture”: Kamalapati Tripathi

“Hindi is not the language of any one state but is the most spoken language in the country”: William Carey

“No one can stop the promotion and development of Hindi”: Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant