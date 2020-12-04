e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest vaccine and is looking towards India: PM Modi at all party meet

World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest vaccine and is looking towards India: PM Modi at all party meet

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday the world was keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and is looking towards India. “Our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making Covid vaccine. The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest and safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India,” Modi said during an all-party meet to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

He added that the Centre was in talks with state governments over the price of the vaccine and the decision regarding it would be taken keeping public health as topmost priority.

“Teams of Central & State govts are working together for vaccine distribution. India has the expertise & capacity in vaccine distribution & fare better compared to other nations. We’ve a very big & experienced network in the field of vaccination. We will fully exploit it,” PM Modi told leaders of all political parties.

Amid the discussions of who would be provided vaccine first, Modi said that as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers and elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority.

He further urged all leaders to send their suggestions in writing adding that they would be considered seriously.

(More details will be added soon)

tags
top news
World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In