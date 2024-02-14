World needs governments which are inclusive, take everyone along: PM Modi in UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the world needs inclusive governments which take everyone along. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

“World today needs governments which are inclusive, take everyone along, are clean and free from corruption,” Modi said while addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai, according to PTI.

He said that the trust in the government in India has increased in the last few years and added that people have trust in the intent and commitment of his government.

“Over the last few years, people's trust has increased over the Indian government,” the prime minister said, according to PTI. “People have trust over the intent and commitment of the Indian government. This was possible only because we prioritised public sentiments in governance.”

Modi said that his biggest principle has been the policy of the ‘minimum government, maximum governance'.

“...I believe that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people's lives is minimal...My biggest principle has been ‘Minimum government, maximum governance’,” the prime minister said. “I have always emphasised creating an environment in which sense of enterprise and energy in the citizens grows...”

Further, the prime minister also pointed out that social and financial inclusion has been the priority of his government in India.

“Due to this, today more than 50 crore people who did not have a bank account are connected to banking in India. This has taken India forward in the areas of fintech and digital payments. We also encouraged women-led development,” the prime minister said, reported ANI.



Modi said the World Government Summit has become a great medium to bring together thought leaders from across the world on a common platform.

"The way Dubai is emerging is an epicentre of global economy, commerce and technology, it represents a splendid example before the globe," he said.

PM Modi arrived in UAE for a two-day visit on Tuesday. Later today, he will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi. It is the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi.

He will leave for Qatar later in the day.