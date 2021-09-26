World Rivers Day 2021: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a significant portion of the latest episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio address to World Rivers Day, which is being observed on Sunday. PM Modi, in fact, began his speech by acknowledging the occasion, and used early parts of his address to highlight the significance of rivers and the need to ensure their cleanliness.

Here's all you need to know about this day:

(1.) The website worldriversday.com describes the occasion as a “celebration of the world's waterways.” The day highlights “the many values of our rivers” and strives to increase public awareness about all rivers in the world, says the website.

(2.) The maiden celebration of World Rivers Day took place in 2005, following the launch that year of the Water for Life Decade, by the United Nations. The proposal for such a celebration was initiated by renowned Canadian river advocate Mark Angelo.

(3.) Since being celebrated by dozens of countries 16 years ago, the day has continued to grow, and, in 2020, was celebrated by millions of people in up to 100 countries.

(4.) World Rivers Day is based on BC Rivers Day, founded and led by Angelo in his native country since 1980. The “BC” here refers to the Canadian province of British Columbia. The festival is the largest river appreciation event in the North American nation.

(5.) However, it is to be noted that September 26 is not the fixed date for World Rivers Day celebrations. This is because the Canadian event takes place on fourth Sunday of September every year. Therefore, its global counterpart, the world's largest river festival, too, is observed on fourth Sunday in the ninth month of every year.