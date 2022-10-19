'World's expectations have increased': PM Modi at Defence Expo 2022 | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and laid foundation stone of new air base at Deesa. As part of goverment's effort to achieve 'aatmanirbharta', or self reliance, in defence, PM Modi also announced fourth positive indigenisation list of 101 items. The ministry of defence had earlier promulgated 'first, second and third positive indigenisation Lists', comprising 310 items. (Also Read | New airbase near India-Pakistan border will be crucial for security: PM Modi)

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Defence Expo 2022, PM Modi emphasized on India’s growing influence in the international defence sector with its ‘Make In India’ initiative. He said that a country, which once released pigeons, is today releasing cheetahs (in the wild).

“This is the very same country that once released pigeons, today it has reached a stage where it is releasing cheetahs. The events may look small at times but the underlying message is bigger,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address:

On Defense Expo

"This is a first defense expo in the country in which only Indian companies are participating, with only Made in India defense equipment."

On relations with African nations

“Even for a global leader like Mahatma Gandhi, if Gujarat was his birthplace, then Africa was his first work place. This affinity for Africa is still central to India's foreign policy.”

"During Covid pandemic, when the whole world was worried about the vaccine, then India delivered vaccines to our friendly African nations on priority."

“We have tried to stand shoulder to shoulder with Africa in every need, from medicines to peace missions. Now the cooperation and coordination between us in the defense sector will give a new height to these relations.”

On maritime security

“Today, from international security to global trade, maritime security has emerged as a global priority.”

“Today the role of merchant navy has also expanded in the era of globalization. The world's expectations from India have increased. And India has to fulfill them. Therefore, this Defense Expo is also a symbol of global trust towards India."

On Mission Defence Space

“Looking at the future possibilities in space, India will have to intensify its preparation further. Our defense forces will have to find new innovative solutions.”

“To ensure that India's power in space is not limited, and its benefits are also not limited only to the people of India -- It is also our mission as well as our our vision”

