Would not let Bengali-speaking Muslims ‘take over’ Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday vowed he would not let Miyas, a pejorative term for Bengali-speaking Muslims, “take over” the state even as around 30 organisations have issued an ultimatum asking the community to leave nine districts of Upper Assam within a week. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

“I will take sides. Why will Miyas go to Upper Assam? You mean to say that you will take over the entire Assam... would not let you do that...I would not let you take [districts of Upper Assam],” Sarma said in the state assembly.

The Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and Raijor Dal earlier moved adjournment motions seeking a discussion on the law-and-order situation and crimes against women.

The motions were moved days after the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl last week in Dhing sparked protests. One of the three accused in the case, a Muslim, was arrested on Friday. The accused died the next morning after he allegedly jumped into a pond with cuffed hands while trying to escape police custody.

Sarma doubled down on taking sides when the Opposition accused him of being partisan. His comments triggered an uproar. Both Opposition and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers rushed to the Well of the House. Speaker Biswajit Daimary dismissed all four motions and adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.

CPI(M)’s Manoranjan Talukdar, who moved the adjournment motions, spoke about 24 bomb-like devices, including four in Guwahati, that banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) planted during Independence Day celebrations.

AIUDF lawmaker Rafiqul Islam asked the government to protect the people of lower Assam, where Bengali-speaking Muslims are concentrated, who live in upper Assam. He referred to ultimatums asking the Bengali-speaking Muslims to leave upper Assam. Islam added the members of the community living in upper Assam are Indian citizens and should have the freedom to go and work anywhere.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said four rapes were reported on average daily in Assam when the Congress ruled the state from 2001 to 2016. He added it has increased to 5.52 rapes daily over the eight years the BJP has been in power.

Raijor Dal lawmaker Akhil Gogoi said the rape of a Class X student in Dhing has led to several law-and-order issues in the state and that the government has failed to prevent these incidents. He said Sarma, who handles the home department, has failed and police were indulging in extrajudicial killings of accused persons.

When the House reconvened after an adjournment, Sarma said the Constitution gives rights to every citizen to live or work anywhere. He added one needs to be careful about the sensitivities of people living in a particular area and not try to disturb the peace by forcefully residing or taking up employment there.

“One issue is that of legal rights and another is about a system in place in a particular society. Indigenous people are living for thousands of years in some areas and the UN also speaks on their rights. If someone invites you [Bengali-speaking Muslims] to work there, you can go, but you should not say that you will force your way there,” said Sarma.

He listed rapes and molestation cases reported in the state over one week and added the accused and victims were from different religious backgrounds. He added that cases of rape would come down if Muslim lawyers decide not to represent members of their community and Hindu lawyers adopt the same measure if the accused happens to be a Hindu.

Congress held a protest in the assembly complex accusing the ruling BJP of targeting a particular community as if it is responsible for most crimes. Members of AIUDF’s youth wing scuffled with police while attempting to march from the party’s headquarters to the capital Dispur.

Protests in Dhing continued for the fifth day on Tuesday over the police’s failure in arresting two more men accused of raping the 14-year-old girl. Sarma maintained the number of crimes over eight years of BJP rule was less compared to those under the previous governments if the rise in population is considered.