Home / India News / Wrestlers protest updates: ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogans as farmers reach Jantar Mantar
Live

Wrestlers protest updates: ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogans as farmers reach Jantar Mantar

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 10:26 PM IST

Star Indian wrestlers are protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. We bring to you the latest developments.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Mallik addresses the press conference in the ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Mallik addresses the press conference in the ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanjay Sharma)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
OPEN APP

Here're the latest updates from the wrestlers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 04, 2023 10:26 PM IST

    Media organisations demand probe into allegation of Journalist roughed up at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police personnel

    Associations of mediapersons demanded a probe into the allegations that Delhi Police personnel roughed up journalist Sakshi Joshi covering the wrestlers' protests against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

  • May 04, 2023 10:24 PM IST

    The ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association took charge of Wrestling Federation of India

    The ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Thursday took charge of the crisis-ridden Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

    The Sports Ministry had instructed the IOA to form the ad-hoc committee to oversee the affairs of WFI and conduct elections within 45 days of the panel's formation. The committee was formed last month, PTI reported.

  • May 04, 2023 09:09 PM IST

    Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on wrestlers protest

    Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday met wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. He said, “Everyone should rise above party politics and support the sportspersons because these players are the pride of our country.”

  • May 04, 2023 08:27 PM IST

    Wrestlers protest updates: Delhi Police heightens security

    A day after a scuffle between agitating wrestlers and police personnel, Delhi Police beefed up security and surveillance at Jantar Mantar and at Delhi borders, deploying additional manpower, bolstering CCTV coverage and raising barricades to prevent the entry of farmers who were coming to support the grapplers, reports PTI.

  • May 04, 2023 07:48 PM IST

    AAP says the scuffle between wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel was an attempt to demoralise

    AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said, "They were abused, manhandled and thrashed. Videos and footage are available in public domain. It was very unfortunate, shameful and painful. The wrestlers who brought laurels for the country are sitting at Jantar Mantar, braving rain and heat." 

  • May 04, 2023 07:33 PM IST

    Opposition united support to protesting wrestlers

    Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP over the issue.

  • May 04, 2023 07:14 PM IST

    Congress demands court-monitored investigation

    The Congress demanded a court-monitored investigation into the allegations levelled by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

  • May 04, 2023 06:57 PM IST

    Potesting wrestlers get students support

    With a poster in hand, which read "Justice for the protesting wrestlers...arrest the WFI chief on charges of sexual harassment,  DU student Pooja said, "This fight is not of one fraternity. This fight is for all the women of this country. The WFI chief should be arrested and his arrest will set an example and deter any man from committing such an act," PTI reports.

  • May 04, 2023 06:45 PM IST

    'Jai Kisan Jai Jawan' slogans at Jantar Mantar as farmers join protest

    "After what happened with our wrestlers on Wednesday night, we felt the need to come and extend our support to the daughters of this country who have won medals for India at international platform. What happened yesterday was unfortunate. We have decided that until justice is delivered to them, we will not move from here," said Balbir Singh, a farmer who came from Amritsar, reports PTI.

  • May 04, 2023 06:42 PM IST

    Farmers, students join wrestlers protest at the Jantar Mantar

    A large number of people from different walks of life, including farmers from neighbouring states of Delhi and DU students, reached Jantar Mantar on Thursday and expressed solidarity with the wrestlers protesting there demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, PTI reported.

  • May 04, 2023 06:17 PM IST

    Wrestlers protest live updates: What Supreme Court said?

    A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the wrestlers' counsel that the ongoing probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh be monitored by a retired judge of the apex court or high court.

    The apex court, however, granted liberty to the wrestlers to approach the Delhi High Court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief.

  • May 04, 2023 05:13 PM IST

     Wrestlers' protest live updates: Geeta Phogat claims being detained by Delhi Police

    “Me (Geeta Phogat) and my husband Pawan Saroha have been detained by the Delhi Police (tweet  translated from Hindi),” claimed Olympian wrestler.

  • May 04, 2023 05:08 PM IST

    Wrestlers reaction on Supreme Court order

    “We respect the Supreme Court order, protest will continue," Sakshi Malik said.

    "Supreme Court order is not a setback, it did what it could in this matter," she added.

  • May 04, 2023 05:04 PM IST

    Supreme Court closes wrestlers' petition

    The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the petition filed by three women wrestlers, noting that Delhi Police had filed a FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

  • May 04, 2023 04:53 PM IST

    Wrestlers' protest live updates: Congress targets PM Modi and HM Amit Shah

  • May 04, 2023 04:36 PM IST

    Deepender Hooda visits Jantar Mantar

  • May 04, 2023 04:33 PM IST

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee on the wrestlers protest

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee backed the aggrieved wrestlers and said “disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful.” Here's the full report

  • May 04, 2023 04:28 PM IST

    ‘Either go back to your home or police station’: Geeta Phogat says police stopped her from going to Jantar Mantar

    Olympian wrestler Geeta Phogat tweeted, “I was also stopped from visiting my siblings at Jantar Mantar. Police is saying that there are only two ways, either go back to your home or go to police station.” Our detailed report here

  • May 04, 2023 04:20 PM IST

    NCP leader Sharad Pawar on wrestlers protest

  • May 04, 2023 04:14 PM IST

    Delhi Police claim no cop was drunk in the late-night scuffle

    e, Delhi Police on Thursday claimed no cop was drunk and it has been established through a medical test as women wrestlers claimed that they were pushed and abused by 'drunk' cops during the midnight scuffle. DCP Pranav Tayal said after the medical examination no alcohol was found. Read more

  • May 04, 2023 03:44 PM IST

    Wrestlers protest live updates: Around 15 people coming to protest site at Jantar Mantar detained by Delhi Police

    “Police have detained around 15 people...farmers union leader Abhimanyu Kohar was coming from Sonipat to Delhi to support the wrestlers,” Delhi Police said, reported by ANI.

  • May 04, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    Farmers coming for support detained at Singhu border

  • May 04, 2023 03:22 PM IST

    Wrestlers protest live updates: Farmers to join protest?

    Following the late-night drama, wrestlers called on citizens, particularly farmers and their leaders, to gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Read our report

  • May 04, 2023 03:18 PM IST

    How the altercation unfolded? Wrestlers vs Delhi Police version

    Wrestlers intended to bring foldable cots for sleeping at the protest site during the night on Wednesday, as rain struck the national capital. For this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti delivered foldable cots in a truck.

    While Delhi Police say a group of demonstrators led by Somnath Bharti attempted to break through the barricades and were prevented by  them.

  • May 04, 2023 03:10 PM IST

    Delhi Police vs protesting wrestlers: Late-night scuffle at Jantar Mantar

    A scuffle broke out between Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on late-night on Wednesday. The wrestlers alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel. All you need to know

  • May 04, 2023 02:56 PM IST

    Wrestlers say 'ready to return all our medals and awards'

    Star Indian wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday said the honours conferred on them by the Indian government are of no use if they are being subjected to abuse and misbehaviour by the Delhi Police. Vinesh, Sakshi, and Bajrang have all been awarded the Khel Ratna. Sakshi (2017) and Bajrang (2019) have both received the Padma Shri. Read our detailed report here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wrestlers protest vinesh phogat bajrang punia brij bhushan sharan singh sakshi malik + 3 more

Who is Anil Dujana - gangster killed in UP police encounter?

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 10:31 PM IST

Gangster Anil Nagar alias Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut on Thursday.

Anil Dujana
ByManjiri Chitre

Manipur govt appoints former CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh as security advisor

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 10:18 PM IST

In view of the spiralling violence in Manipur, former CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh has been appointed as security advisor.

Kuldiep Singh, the Indian Police Service officer of the 1986 batch retired from service in September last year(ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Explained: India's infrastructure drive in Arunachal Pradesh to counter China

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 10:15 PM IST

India has scaled up its defences, deploying cruise missiles, howitzers, US-made Chinook transport helicopters and drones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Pune: DRDO scientist arrested for providing information to Pakistani agent

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 09:42 PM IST

An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai.

The accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday. (Representative Image)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Daily brief: Mahua questions Yogi govt on gangster Anil Dujana's encounter

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Disturbing visuals of how gangster Tillu Tajpuriya stabbed inside Tihar emerge

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 08:47 PM IST

The entire incident of how Tillu Tajpuriya was chased by his rival gang members until he was pinned down and stabbed 92 times was caught on camera.

Six men can be seen attacking Tillu Tajpuriya in the CCTV video. The gangster was killed on Tuesday inside Tihar jail.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

SCO meet: Jaishankar holds talks with Chinese, Russian, Uzbekistan counterparts

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 08:24 PM IST

After his last meeting with Qin on March 2, Jaishankar had said bilateral ties are “abnormal” and the two sides need to address “real problems”. More recently, Jaishankar described the situation on the LAC as “very fragile” since there are points where Indian and Chinese troop deployments are “quite dangerous”

EAM S Jaishankar, State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China held discussions on LAC, SCO, G20 and BRICS (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
ByHT Correspondent

‘Blood lust’: Mahua Moitra slams Yogi on gangster Anil Dujana encounter killing

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 08:05 PM IST

Gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the UP police's STF near Bhola ki Jhaal under the Jaani police station limits in Meerut.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra(PTI)
ByManjiri Chitre

Bajrang Dal workers vandalise Congress' office in MP's Jabalpur | VIDEO

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 07:25 PM IST

Congress has proposed a ban on organisations that “promote enmity or hatred” such as the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal.

Bajrang Dal workers vandalise Congress' office in MP's Jabalpur(ANI)
ByManjiri Chitre

Operation Kaveri: ‘Herculean task’ of evacuating Indians from El Fashir achieved

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 07:16 PM IST

According to the embassy, two buses carrying 80 Indians from El Fashir, located in western Sudan, safely reached Port Sudan after travelling for over 48 hours.

Indian embassy in Khartoum shared the route from El Fashir to Port Sudan which is over 1800 km. (source:Twitter/@EoI_Khartoum)
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

‘Delhi police abused, kicked us’: Farmers stopped at Singhu Border

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 07:09 PM IST

A scuffle had broken out between Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. The wrestlers alleged they were manhandled by the police.

"I request everyone who has a conscience to come on the streets in support of the wrestlers," BKU leader Abhimanyu Kohar said.(Twitter/Abhimanyu Kohar)
BySanskriti Falor

Medallists don't grow on trees: Wrestlers' reply to abusers on Twitter

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 07:00 PM IST

“Our blood and sweat are there in the soil of the country,” protesting wrestlers said in a stern message to critics.

Protesting wrestlers sent a strong message to critics. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Gangster Anil Dujana killed in UP police encounter, cops said he 'fired at team'

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 06:36 PM IST

Anil Dujana had over 60 cases of murder, extortion and other criminal charges registered against him.

Anil Dujana was a resident of Dujana village which came under Badalpur police station in Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar.(PTI)
BySanskriti Falor

‘Delhi cops working in favour of Brij Bhushan Singh’: Wrestlers

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 06:27 PM IST

Wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday accused Delhi Police of working in favour of him.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Mallik during the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
ANI |

Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA files supplementary charge sheet, names 2 PFI members

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 06:19 PM IST

The charge sheet was filed on Tuesday against cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI) Thufail M H and Mohammad Jabir under sections of the Indian Penal Code and unlawful activities prevention act

BJP Yuva Morcha members Praveen Nettaru was allegedly murdered on July 26 last year in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out