X blocks content, deletes 600+ accounts after govt move on Grok obscene imagery row: Sources

Social media platform X blocked over 3,500 pieces of content and deleted over 600 accounts and has assured operations in compliance with the online content laws in India, sources told HT on Sunday. This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) and a photograph of CEO of social network X, Elon Musk displayed on a smartphone in Brussels. (AFP)

The move came days after the government gave time to X Corp, a company owned by Elon Musk, to file an action taken report on obscene and sexually explicit content generated by its AI chatbot Grok.

According to sources, X has agreed to comply with India’s social media content regulations and to prevent the generation of obscene imagery on its platform.

Earlier this month, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) wrote to X flagging what it called serious failures in preventing sexually explicit content. “The law of the land must prevail,” an official was quoted as saying in an earlier HT report.

The official warned X of losing legal protection under the Indian law, and added that other platforms would also see similar actions if their AI chatbots didn't comply. “In Grok’s case, the impact is accelerated because it operates on a platform like X," the official said.