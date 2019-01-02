 Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie move SC seeking review of December 14 Rafale verdict
Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie move SC seeking review of December 14 Rafale verdict

In their review plea, they alleged that the judgment “relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover” to the apex court.

Supreme Court on December 14 had rejected petitions seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the purchase of Rafale fighter jets.(AP File Photo)

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, seeking review of its December 14 verdict dismissing all PILs alleging irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

In their review plea, they alleged that the judgment “relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover” to the apex court. They have also sought that the plea be heard in an open court.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

