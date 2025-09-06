Yamuna in Delhi recedes but still above danger mark, drone cameras capture flooding

Yamuna in Delhi receded marginally on Saturday, coming down to 206.47 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) from the 207-metre-mark after several. However, many areas of Delhi remained flooded with as the river still continues to flow above the danger mark. New Delhi, Sep 06 (ANI): An aerial view of Yamuna Ghat area as the river Yamuna swells and overflows following continuous heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab)

Drone cameras on Saturday captured the overflowing Yamuna, showing significant parts of areas on its banks severely flooded.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the evacuation mark and reached a record level earlier this week, prompting authorities to shift people to relief camps.

On September 3, Yamuna river's water level in Delhi reached the third-highest ever recorded at 207.41 metres.

The ORB, also known as Loha Pul, serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

The Yamuna river has flooded parts of the national capital, including Civil Lines area which is dotted with posh houses, the the monatery market there, Kashmere Gate ISBT, Yamuna Bazaar among several other places.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned are on alert.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 50,629 cusecs of water at 9 am on Saturday. The water discharge from the Wazirabad barrage is around 1,17,260 cusecs. Both are attributed as reasons for the swelling of Yamuna.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delh. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.