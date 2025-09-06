Waterlogging persists, Yamuna above danger mark in Delhi; light rain likely today

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted a possibility of light to very light rain in the city. While water has started to recede from residential areas, a large part of the city is still facing flooding issues. Despite the water receding from residential areas, a large part of the city is still facing waterlogging issues.(ANI)

River Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark on Saturday morning, with waterlogging witnessed in areas including Mayur Vihar and Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Civil Lines.

Light rain is likely to occur in Delhi’s Narela, Alipur, Jafarpur and Haryana’s Loharu and Mahendargarh in the morning, as per the regional weather office.

On Friday, an NDRF team was deployed in the Kalindi Kunj area after it got inundated in the overflowing Yamuna River, following heavy rainfall over the past few days. Waterlogging was also seen in several parts of Delhi, including in CivilLiness, Monastery Market and Vasudev Ghat.

IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain between 23-25 degrees Celsius.

Despite the cloudy skies and prediction of light showers, the IMD has not yet sounded a weather alert in Delhi for the day.

In the neighbouring Delhi NCR areas, no warning has been issued in Gurugram, Faridabad and Gautambuddha Nagar. Orange alert has been sounded in Haryana’s Mahendragarh and Rewari.

The Yamuna River has stayed above the danger level in Delhi for the past four days. The situation was further complicated by the shutdown of one of Delhi’s primary water treatment plants at Wazirabad for nearly 36 hours, disrupting water supply across the city, HT reported. As per officials, due to the Yamuna’s high water level, drains in Delhi cannot empty into the river and leading to a backflow to low-lying areas.

Seeing the waterlogging and road damage, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory yesterday, citing heavy traffic congestion on Bhagwan Mahaveer Marg, KN Kantju Marg, Outer Ring Road, and adjoining stretches.