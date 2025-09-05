Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory amid waterlogging, Yamuna overflow

Delhi Traffic police on Friday issued a traffic advisory, announcing road diversions and traffic congestions for multiple places across the capital due to waterlogging and overflow of Yamuna water. Delhi traffic police have asked commuters to plan journey in advance and follow staggered timings, if possible.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The traffic advisory said that the rising Yamuna level and waterlogging at Nigam Bodh Ghat has disrupted traffic on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Hanuman Mandir.

Traffic diversions have been put in places, including Wazirabad towards Signature Bridge, Chandgi Ram Akhara towards IP College Red Light and IP College Red Light towards Shamnath Marg.

The advisory said that there have been traffic pressure on Bhagwan Mahaveer Marg, KN Kantju Marg, and Kanjhawala road via UER-II, Outer Ring Road, and other approach roads, particularly during evening peak hours, due to diversions caused by road damage and waterlogging.

Delhi Traffic Police said that the situation is likely to linger for the next two to three days.

Following the are the traffic restrictions/diversions announced by Delhi Traffic Police:

1. Heavy congestion expected on Bhagwan Mahaveer Marg, KN Kantju Marg, Kanjhawala Road, and adjoining stretches.

2. Slow discharge of traffic at key intersections may cause delays during evening peak hours.

3. Diversions have been placed on affected roads to regulate movement.

Amid the ongoing restrictions and traffic congestion, the police urged commuters to take alternate routes wherever possible and prefer metro and other modes of public transport.

The authorities have also requested motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules, follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections and cooperate with traffic personnel for a seamless commute.