Yamuna water level crosses ‘warning level’ in Delhi

The Yamuna water level crossed the “warning level” of 204.50 metres at 5am on Thursday, as the river continued to swell following an increase in the discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage. By 9 am, the level touched 204.89 metres, the highest so far this season. The “danger level” of 205.33 generally warrants evacuation. By 9am, the water level touched 204.89 metres, the highest so far this season. (HT PHOTO)

The Central Water Commission’s website said a marginal decline was likely in the level, possibly touching 204.65 metres by 4pm. On Wednesday, the Yamuna was flowing at 204.15 metres at 6pm, following a season-high hourly discharge of 61,729 cusecs from the barrage due to heavy rainfall and flooding upstream.

The discharge remained over 50,000 cusecs hourly between 4am and 8am on Wednesday. It continued to be above 40,000 cusecs thereafter. The discharge went above 50,000 cusecs again after 9pm. On Tuesday, the Yamuna’s water level was 203.61 metres.

Bhim Singh Rawat of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People said the water level may stabilise a bit now and even fall marginally, as per forecasts.

Delhi’s irrigation and flood control department officials said they were prepared for evacuations from floodplain areas. An order issued last month said the first warning should be sounded when discharge from Hathnikund exceeds 100,000 cusecs.

Last year, the Yamuna peaked at 204.38m on September 26, without breaching the warning mark. The river surged to 208.66m on July 11 after a peak Hathnikund discharge of 359,760 cusecs, with several spells over 100,000 cusecs, in 2023.