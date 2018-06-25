Yashwant, Shatrughan to attend AAP rally in PM Modi’s Varanasi constituency

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha will on Monday participate in a Janadhikar rally of the Aam Admi Party at the historic Benia Bagh park in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and many senior leaders of the party will also attend the rally.

AAP eastern UP president Sanjiv Singh said the rally had been organised in protest against “emergency-like situation” in the country during the BJP rule.

Banners and posters carrying the photos Yashwant and Shatrughan have been put up across Varanasi.

Yashwant, a critic of Modi’s government at the Centre, had on April 20 ended his long-time ties with the BJP, saying that “democracy is in danger” and that he would launch a movement for “the restoration of democracy as it is vital for the country, its people and their freedom”.

In January, Yashwant and Shatrughan, a BJP MP from Patna and another detractor of the Modi government, launched the Rashtra Manch, which saw the participation of a number of politicians.