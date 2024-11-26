Yatnal holds protest against ‘encroachments’ by Waqf

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, representing Vijayapura, led a protest in Bidar district against alleged Waqf Board land encroachments on Monday, allegedly without prior approval from the state party leadership. Yatnal spearheaded the campaign in Bidar to raise awareness about alleged discrepancies in Waqf property registrations (Wikimedia Commons)

He said: “Wherever there are Muslim deputy commissioners, they have declared the land as property of the Waqf Board. An officer named Jafar came to Bidar district and declared the entire town as of Waqf. He is going to make it a mini Pakistan. Maharishi Valmiki land, houses, temples, and even the police station and quarters in Aland declared as Waqfs.”

He further said that a team has been formed that will spread awareness about the matter across the state. “Waqf is not just an amendment — the entire Waqf Board should be removed from India. I have warned the Waqf Board that if they touch a single house, the consequences will not be good. That’s why they are silent,” he said.

“Many departments are short of officers, but Waqf officers are taking all lands, including government land, through the tribunal. And all the people in the tribunal are Muslims. So, I ask, can they really give a fair verdict in this matter?” he questioned.

However, the Yatnals campaign revealed cracks within the BJP, as key party leaders, including four MLAs and district president Somnath Patil, were absent. BJP Kalaburagi divisional co-in-charge Ishwar Singh Thakur was the sole prominent party leader to join the event.

Besides, the banners used during the protest prominently displayed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and Union home minister Amit Shah, but notably excluded the state president, BY Vijayendra.

The campaign began with a visit to the Narasimha Jharani temple on the outskirts of Bidar. Participating leaders included Ramesh Jarkiholi, former minister Arvind Limbavali, MLA B.P. Harish, former legislator Kumar Bangarappa, former MP G.M. Siddeshwar, and Ishwar Singh Thakur.

Former minister Arvind Limbavali, a member of the “rebel group” said, “We are here to initiate public awareness about the Waqf dispute, an issue that has deeply affected the state. Properties belonging to Hindus and Muslims have been registered as Waqf properties without proper verification.”

Limbavali added that the campaign was backed by a “war room” set up to handle calls and concerns related to these registrations. Highlighting examples, he said, “In villages like Chatanalli and Dharmapura in Bidar taluk, farmers’ properties have been wrongly registered as Waqf properties. We are gathering information and will create awareness. This is not just political work—it’s a religious duty for us.”

Citing Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salagara’s remarks, who labelled Yatnal’s team as “orphaned” and lacking leadership, he said: “This is not an orphaned team. We respect Salagara’s sentiments but remain focused on Basavanna’s philosophy of working for the welfare of all people. The Waqf dispute is a serious issue, and we are not engaging in party politics here.”

He also responded to Bidar BJP district president Somnath Patil, who accused Yatnal’s team of unauthorized use of BJP symbols. “I am not using the party symbol for this work. If the district president has concerns, he should address them carefully. We welcome everyone to join us in raising awareness about this issue,” Limbavali asserted.

The absence of key BJP leaders underscored the growing rift within the party. District president Somnath Patil filed a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police, alleging misuse of BJP symbols in the campaign. Patil claimed that banners and flexes featuring the BJP logo were installed across Bidar city without authorization.

“No one is authorised to use BJP flags without informing me,” Patil told HT. “I was under the impression that Hindu leaders would stage protests, but I have found BJP flags and buntings being used, which goes against party principles,” he added.

Patil’s complaint has been endorsed by BJP general secretary P. Rajiv, who condemned Yatnal’s team for violating party discipline. “The Waqf struggle led by Yatnal’s team has no affiliation with the central or state BJP. It is an isolated initiative that contravenes party directives,” Rajiv said in a statement.

Rajiv confirmed that a report would be sent to the national BJP, urging action against Yatnal’s team. “Filing a complaint in Bidar was entirely appropriate, and we will ensure that the party’s discipline is upheld,” he added.